Iowa school choice bill oversight

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Students in the state of Iowa have consistently been ranked in the top 20 states in the nation for education, yet Iowa legislature wants to switch up the education system.

Iowa legislators are attempting to pass a school choice bill meant to allow Iowa families to choose where their children attend school.

“65% to 70% percent of our families actually qualify for free or reduced. So they’re in that point where by the federal government standards, they need assistance,” Gary DeLacy, Clinton School Superintendent, said.

While larger metropolitan districts wouldn’t see a huge impact to student enrollment and to their fiscal budgets, rural community districts could see a potential loss in their student body. Reasons behind the bill are to allow parents of students in K-12 education to get the best of what their area has to offer, and shouldn’t be barred by district borders.

“I don’t mind competition as long as we have an even playing field. This bill does not have an even playing field to it, it still allows private schools to pick and choose. Obviously when you use public funds, in my opinion, that means you accept anyone that comes to the door,” DeLacy said.

The bill has previously been struck down in the legislature, and currently 73% of Iowans oppose this bill. Despite previous downfalls, the governor has put out multiple advertisements for the bill, in the hopes more people will understand the goal of the bill and come to support.

This is an ongoing story, and we will provide updates as they become available.

