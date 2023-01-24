Snow emergencies declared in QCA communities and winter weather advisory, Wednesday

QUAD CITIES/DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several communities across the QCA are declaring snow emergencies in anticipation of snow, expected to arrive Wednesday, and a winter weather advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service.

According to a Tuesday media release from the National Weather Service, Cedar, Muscatine, Scott, Louisa, Rock Island, and Mercer Counties are under the winter weather advisory, including the cities of Tipton, Muscatine, Davenport, Bettendorf, Wapello, Moline, Rock Island, and Aledo.

WHAT: Snow expected, total accumulations of one to four inches.

WHERE: Portions of northwest Illinois and east central and southeast Iowa

WHEN: From 12 a.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday

IMPACTS: According to the National Weather Service, plan for slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact Wednesday morning commute and possibly linger into the Wednesday evening commute. The National Weather Service also advises to watch for school delays.

TV6 will keep an updated list of cities that have declared snow emergencies. If your city has declared a snow emergency, you can send information to news@kwqc.com.

You can find all closings here.

IOWA

Muscatine

The City of Muscatine has issued a winter weather advisory on Wednesday from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m.

City officials also advise the public to slow down and use caution while traveling.

For additional information visit http://www.muscatineiowa.gov/?fbclid=IwAR3OUhwWTIBez10oemkjOhO4r9h4cVCsvsI-Y5SCHK4JBjlhuE-tfpTLeiM.

Blue Grass

The mayor of Blue Grass has declared a snow emergency on Wednesday from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m.

City officials say the city’s Public Safety Building, 606 W. Mayne Street, will be open to the public as a warming shelter.

Vehicles must remain off of the streets once the snow emergency goes into effect and remain off streets until the snow emergency is over, according to a media release from city officials. Vehicles may be ticketed and in addition to parking tickets, vehicles parked on the street during a declared snow emergency are subject to tow, at the owner’s expense, if they pose a hazard for maintenance crews or the public.

City officials also advise the public to dress for the cold temperatures and to limit travel if at all possible.

For additional information visit https://bluegrassia.org/.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.