Snow emergency declared for City of Blue Grass

BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - Blue Grass Mayor Brad Schutte has declared a snow emergency in anticipation of winter weather expected to arrive Wednesday.

Mayor Schutte has declared on Wed. Jan. 25 from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. a snow emergency will be in effect for the city.

Vehicles must remain off of the streets once the snow emergency goes into effect and remain off streets until the snow emergency is over, according to a media release from city officials. Vehicles may be ticketed and in addition to parking tickets, vehicles parked on the street during a declared snow emergency are subject to tow, at the owner’s expense, if they pose a hazard for maintenance crews or the public.

City officials say the city’s Public Safety Building will be open to the public as a warming shelter.

City officials also advise the public to dress for the cold temperatures and to limit travel if at all possible.

For additional information visit https://bluegrassia.org/.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.