Snow emergency declared for City of Blue Grass

SNOW EMERGENCY
SNOW EMERGENCY(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - Blue Grass Mayor Brad Schutte has declared a snow emergency in anticipation of winter weather expected to arrive Wednesday.

Mayor Schutte has declared on Wed. Jan. 25 from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. a snow emergency will be in effect for the city.

Vehicles must remain off of the streets once the snow emergency goes into effect and remain off streets until the snow emergency is over, according to a media release from city officials. Vehicles may be ticketed and in addition to parking tickets, vehicles parked on the street during a declared snow emergency are subject to tow, at the owner’s expense, if they pose a hazard for maintenance crews or the public.

City officials say the city’s Public Safety Building will be open to the public as a warming shelter.

City officials also advise the public to dress for the cold temperatures and to limit travel if at all possible.

For additional information visit https://bluegrassia.org/.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Bettendorf woman charged with theft for false cancer fundraiser
The investigation is ongoing between the sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office, Gustafson...
Coroner identifies driver in fatal Hillsdale crash
Studio D3
Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: 2 students killed, man hurt in Des Moines shooting
Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed bill, ‘Students First Act,’ has been passed by Iowa House and will...
Iowa House passes Gov. Kim Reynolds’ ‘Students First Act’

Latest News

Hudson Strong Foundation
“Don’t give up on them”: Mother of Eldridge boy with cancer encourages community to keep donating to legitimate fundraisers
A judge on Jan. 10 found Diane J. Wall accused of collecting over $500,000 in unemployment...
Judge finds woman not guilty by reason of insanity in identity theft case
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: Shooting that killed 2 at youth program was targeted
Iowa passes the school choice bill that will require the state to pay for students' private...
Gov. Reynolds signs ‘Students First Act’ into law