St. Ambrose University to expand reach of online learning with new Online School of Nursing

St. Ambrose University (SAU) is expanding the reach of nursing education with the founding of a new Online School of Nursing, set to launch later this year.
By Lindsey Voss
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
St. Ambrose University has announced the founding of the Nano Nagle Online School of Nursing that is expected to launch in fall of 2023 and University officials say the new program is designed to extend the reach of online nursing education across the country by offering flexible, remote learning opportunities for working healthcare professionals.

The Nano Nagle Online School of Nursing will offer fully online LPN-to BSN and RN-to BSN in addition to offering the option for additional industry- recognized certifications and credentials to support career advancement.

“I think the exciting part of this new program is it builds on our tradition of excellent nursing education here at St. Ambrose and also what Presentation College offered with rural education for nurses and really offers that ability to expand and impact the workforce shortage,” said Interim Dean of Health and Services at SAU, Lynn Kilburg.

The School’s creation of the new online nursing program is a direct response to the challenge of nation-wide healthcare staffing shortages on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, that caused uneven staffing in rural healthcare facilities, stated university officials.

The Nano Nagle Online School of Nursing is expected to launch in the fall of 2023.

