Suspect sought after 3 people were fatally shot at Yakima, Wash., convenience store

Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray discusses a shooting that has killed three people at a convenience store overnight. (Source: Yakima Police Dept/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — At least three people were killed in a random shooting early Monday in Yakima, Washington, and police are still searching for the suspect.

Yakima police Chief Matt Murray said the shooting was reported at a Circle K convenience store about 3:30 a.m. Monday, and responding officers found three people dead.

“It appears to be a random situation,” Murray said during a news conference. “There was no apparent conflict between the parties. The male just walked in and started shooting.”

A suspect is being sought in a deadly convenience store shooting in Yakima, Washington.
A suspect is being sought in a deadly convenience store shooting in Yakima, Washington.(Source: Yakima Police Dept./CNN)

Murray said police have security video from the store and eye witnesses have provided information.

Police initially believed that the suspect may have shot a fourth person who was in a nearby vehicle before stealing the car and fleeing the scene, but the Yakima Police Department later said that new information suggested there may not have been a fourth victim after all.

“I want to remind everybody that this is really new. It’s dynamic, things are changing, we are getting new information constantly,” Murray said.

Police did not immediately release additional details about the victims, but said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Yakima has nearly 100,000 residents and is about 140 miles (225 kilometers) southeast of Seattle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Bettendorf woman charged with theft for false cancer fundraiser
The investigation is ongoing between the sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office, Gustafson...
Coroner identifies driver in fatal Hillsdale crash
Studio D3 will soon be moving into the former Quad City Pizza and Beaver's East building,...
Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: 2 students killed, man hurt in Des Moines shooting
Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed bill, ‘Students First Act,’ has been passed by Iowa House and will...
Iowa House passes Kim Reynolds’ ‘Students First Act’

Latest News

FILE - A Walmart logo is displayed outside of a Walmart store, in Walpole, Mass, Sept. 3, 2019....
Walmart workers to get pay raises next month
The functions of the powerful new technology, known as ChatGPT, are causing experts to warn...
Experts warn about possible misuse of new AI tool ChatGPT
Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray discusses a shooting that has killed three people at a...
Deadly shooting at convenience store 'appears random,' authorities say
Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Half Moon...
Suspect in shootings at Northern Calif. farms was employee