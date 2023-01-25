20-year-old worker dies in Adventureland accident

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - A contractor died Monday while working at Adventureland theme park.

Police say the worker was a 20-year-old male who fell on the ice and stopped breathing. Responders performed life-saving measures and transported him to a local hospital, where he later died.

On 1/23/23 at 4:18PM, @AltoonaPD_Iowa Officers were called to a medical of a 20-year-old male, of Illinois, who fell on the ice & was not breathing.



Officers arrived & performed life saving measures. @altoonafd transported the patient to a local hospital, where he died. — Lt. A Wilson (@LtWilson252) January 25, 2023

Palace Entertainment, which owns Adventureland, released the following statement:

“We are saddened by this tragic accident involving a contractor performing work at Adventureland Resort and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and coworkers.”

The theme park has been marred by deadly accidents in recent years. An 11-year-old boy was killed in an accident on a water ride at Adventureland back in 2021, and a 68-year-old employee was killed in 2016.

