Apartment building fire on 53rd Street in Moline displaces dozens and sends 2 to hospital

Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of a fire at Timber Knoll Apartments in the 3700 block of 53rd Street in Moline.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - An arrest has been made in the mid-morning Timber Knoll Apartments, fire that displaced dozens and sent two to the hospital, according to media releases from Moline Fire Department and Moline Police Department.

At approximately 10:12 a.m. this morning the Moline Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at Timber Knoll Apartments, 3745 53 Street, and upon arriving crews reported heavy, dense, black smoke coming from the entire second floor and roof, along with several people standing on their balconies yelling for help.

Several nearby maintenance personnel and crews from Asplundh Tree Services began using ladders to get people from the balconies, according to the media release and upon arrival, Moline Fire immediately assisted in completing the task and began working to put out the fire.

The Moline Fire Department says that residents of the 16 unit building were assisted out of the building and several residents were treated at the scene by paramedics and two were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Multiple fire crews were on scene for approximately four hours and according to Moline Fire Department, fire response included 17 on-duty personnel occupying two engine companies, one truck company, two ambulances and an Incident Commander along with two Chief Officers.

Assisting crews included Moline Police Department, Rock Island Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, the Moline Second Alarmers, Genesis Ambulance, Coal Valley Fire Ambulance, Red Cross, Metrolink Transit and Mid-American Energy.

TV6 crew was also on the scene at the time of the fire.

According to the media release, at this time an ongoing investigation is being conducted collaboratively by the Moline Fire Bureau of Investigations and Moline Police Department CSI.

For questions regarding this event, contact Fire Marshal Mitch Cunningham at 309-524-2250.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of a fire at Timber Knoll Apartments in...
Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of a fire at Timber Knoll Apartments in the 3700 block of 53rd Street in Moline.(KWQC)
Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of a fire at Timber Knoll Apartments in...
Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of a fire at Timber Knoll Apartments in the 3700 block of 53rd Street in Moline.(KWQC)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Bettendorf woman charged with theft for false cancer fundraiser
SNOW EMERGENCY
Snow emergencies declared in QCA communities and winter weather advisory, Wednesday
One girl and one boy are in custody and have been referred to Juvenile Court Services following...
1 girl, 1 boy in custody after Moline police chase involving stolen vehicle
This Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, booking photo provided by the Volusia County, Fla., Division of...
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks
Studio D3
Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Light snow overnight. Clouds and possible sun Thursday
A Burlington man has been arrested in connection to reports of sexual abuse in an ongoing...
Burlington sex offender arrested in Iowa
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with first-degree theft, a class C felony.
Court records: Medical equipment, vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
Medical equipment, bank receipts, a wig, and a vehicle are among the items seized by Eldridge...
Court records: Medical equipment, vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
Daveante Elijah Torrence, 23, is charged with attempted murder and second-degree theft.
Police: Man arrested in connection to December shooting that left 1 dead, 1 paralyzed