DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Laura Kopp from CASI discusses some of the misconceptions about HIV and how senior centers, like CASI can combat the stigma as Baby Boomers and others with HIV age into needing assistance from senior centers.

CASI Information:

1035 West Kimberly Road

563-386-7477

https://www.casiseniors.org/

