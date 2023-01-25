Firefighters respond to apartment building fire on 53rd Street in Moline

Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of a fire in the 3700 block of 53rd Street...
Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of a fire in the 3700 block of 53rd Street in Moline.(KWQC/Moline Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of a fire at Timber Knoll Apartments in the 3700 block of 53rd Street in Moline.

According to the Moline Police Department, 53rd Street between 38th and 36th avenues are closed while firefighters battle the fire. Police ask motorists to find an alternative route at this time.

A TV6 crew is headed to the scene of the fire.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of a fire at Timber Knoll Apartments in...
Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of a fire at Timber Knoll Apartments in the 3700 block of 53rd Street in Moline.(KWQC)
Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of a fire at Timber Knoll Apartments in...
Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of a fire at Timber Knoll Apartments in the 3700 block of 53rd Street in Moline.(KWQC)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Bettendorf woman charged with theft for false cancer fundraiser
SNOW EMERGENCY
Snow emergencies declared in QCA communities and winter weather advisory, Wednesday
One girl and one boy are in custody and have been referred to Juvenile Court Services following...
1 girl, 1 boy in custody after Moline police chase involving stolen vehicle
This Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, booking photo provided by the Volusia County, Fla., Division of...
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks
Studio D3
Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Several chances of snow
First Alert Forecast: Several chances of snow
The restaurant thanks customers for supporting the business for 41 years as Cliff and Jan Tappa...
Tappa’s Steakhouse closing after 41 years of business
Steady snow this morning
Steady snow this morning
One girl and one boy in custody following Moline Police chase involving stolen vehicle