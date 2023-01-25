One girl and one boy in custody following Moline Police chase involving stolen vehicle

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One girl and one boy are in custody and have been referred to Juvenile Court Services following a Tuesday evening police chase involving a stolen vehicle, which ‘rammed’ into a Moline Police Car.

Police say just after 4 p.m. the Moline Police Department responded to a call from a citizen in the 700 block of 51 Street, reporting that their Kia Sportage has been stolen.

According to police, while on the way to the call, a Moline Police Officer located the vehicle that has just been stolen and upon approaching the vehicle, the Kia ‘rammed’ the Moline Police Car and sped off.

Police chased the vehicle which drove through Moline, into Rock Island, back into Moline and then back into Rock Island where the vehicle stopped in an alley near McCandless Park, according to a media release from Moline Police Department. After the vehicle had stopped in the alley, both occupants ran from police, however, one suspect was immediately caught.

Police say an East Moline Police K9 and Rock Island Police K9 arrived shortly after to search and find the second suspect who was nearby.

According to the media release, one suspect was a 15-year-old girl from Moline and one suspect was a 15-year-old boy from Rock Island. Both suspects were referred to Juvenile Court Services because of their age and police say no further information is available to be released.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.