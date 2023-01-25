Police: Man arrested in connection to December shooting that left 1 dead, 1 paralyzed

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a December shooting that killed one and injured another.

Daveante Elijah Torrence, 23, is charged with attempted murder and second-degree theft.

According to the arrest affidavit:

On Dec. 5 about 9:53 p.m. Davenport police responded to multiple reports of shots being fired in the 2200 block of West Columbia Avenue.

Police found two people, one was pronounced dead on scene from a gunshot wound. Another was seriously injured, who was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals for emergency surgery and was later pronounced paralyzed from his injuries.

Police also say they found multiple fired nine-millimeter casings on scene.

After some investigation, police said Torrence went to his girlfriend’s home in Davenport and took her car keys and drove her white, 2011Chevy Equinox out of the area. Police say surveillance footage from a local gas station in Moline, Illinois shows Torrence beginning to leave town in the victim’s car, presumably to the Chicago area where he is from.

Torrence told his girlfriend he would return the car, but did not. According to the affidavit, his girlfriend then pursued charges against Torrence as he failed to return her car to her.

Torrence is currently being held in Scott County Jail, according to court records.

