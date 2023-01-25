Snow showers linger Wednesday afternoon

Snow chances follow about every 36 hours this week
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The Frist Alert Day will expire at noon, but lingering snow showers will continue into the afternoon. Roads should start to improve as the accumulating snow comes to an end. Snow will taper off this afternoon/evening, but flurries will linger into Thursday morning.

Active weather will continue into the weekend and next week as we will track two waves of snow, one Friday and another more potent system on Saturday. Arctic air will arrive on Sunday and Monday of next week.

TODAY: Snow 1″-4″. High: 34º. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Light snow. Low: 21º Winds: W 0-5.

TOMORROW: Lingering flurries. High: 26º.

