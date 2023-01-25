Snowy Wednesday

Snow chances follow about every 36 hours this week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A First Alert Day is in effect for slick roads and 1″-4″ of snow across the QCA.  Look for roads to continue to deteriorate through sunrise as snow lifts into the region.  While the amount of snow won’t be much, it should stick to everything, especially untreated roads.  Thankfully winds won’t be strong today, so blowing and drifting won’t be an issue. Snow will taper off this afternoon/evening, but flurries will linger into Thursday morning. Active weather will continue into the weekend and next week as we will track two waves of snow, one Friday and another more potent system on Saturday.  Arctic air will arrive on Sunday and Monday of next week.

TODAY: Snow 1″-4″. High: 34º. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Light snow.  Low: 23º Winds: W 0-5.

TOMORROW: Lingering flurries. High: 28º.

