St. Ambrose University holds silent march to commemorate Civil Rights Movement

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - St. Ambrose University (SAU) kicked off a week-long series of Civil Rights Movement events with crowds gathering at the university’s campus for a silent March To Remember.

Monday SAU students and supporters gathered at Christ the King Chapel with signs and banners to peacefully, and silently march across campus.

The march is just the beginning of the week-long Civil Rights event taking place on campus from Monday to Friday, and event organizers say that this year’s march highlights significant locations on the university’s campus.

“There’s nothing like walking through this experience and being able to hear some of the stories that we share during our Annual Civil Rights movement about the Davenport Civil Rights history,” said Associate VP for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Ryan Saddler.

The march concluded at the Rogalski Center with hot chocolate and conversation, but the silent March To Remember was just the beginning of St. Ambrose University’s Civil Rights Week events.

A full list of Civil Right’s Week events taking place at the university this week include:

Tues. Jan. 24 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rogalski Center Ballroom- Social Action, Scott County Community I.D.

Wed. Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Center for Health Sciences Education Building- DEI Pledge and Photos

Wed. Jan. 25 from 9:15 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Christ the King Chapel- Civil Rights and Human Liberties Mass

Thurs. Jan. 26 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., community service at River Bend Foodbank, to register in advance email: gantnicole@sau.edu

Thurs. Jan. 26 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Galvin Fine Arts Center, documentary “The Loyola Project”

Fri. Jan. 27 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rogalski Center Ballroom, Brown vs. Board of Education: The Desegregation and Resegregation of Schools in America

