Tappa’s Steakhouse closing after 41 years of business

The restaurant thanks customers for supporting the business for 41 years as Cliff and Jan Tappa retire.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tappa’s Steakhouse announced Tuesday that the restaurant will be permanently closing on February 7th at 8 p.m.

The building is for sale, according to a Facebook post, and the restaurant thanks customers for supporting the business for 41 years as Cliff and Jan Tappa retire.

For more information about the closing or the steakhouse, click here.

