Tappa’s Steakhouse closing after 41 years of business

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tappa’s Steakhouse announced Tuesday that the restaurant will be permanently closing on February 7th at 8 p.m.

The building is for sale, according to a Facebook post, and the restaurant thanks customers for supporting the business for 41 years as Cliff and Jan Tappa retire.

