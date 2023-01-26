3 Davenport Firefighters honored with Medal Of Valor

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Three Davenport Firefighters received recognition for their fearless and heroic work at Wednesday’s Davenport City Council meeting for their response to a structure fire in December.

Mayor Mike Matson presented the Medal of Valor, an award that is presented to individuals whose actions clearly stand out while performing their duties under hazardous conditions to save the life of another, to Jeff Pilgrim, Cory Schaeckenbach, and Trevor Dodson.

”Went from rescuing someone from a patio and right back into the fire, and then they found victims and were able to pull victims out of the fire at that point too,’ Fire Chief MIke Carlsten said. “The fact that we had successful saves in this is a big victory.“

Pilgram, Schaeckenbach and Dodson responded to a Dec. 23 apartment fire in which one person died and another was critically injured.

