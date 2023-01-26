Bettendorf City Council appoints new member to fill vacancy

During a special council meeting Tuesday, the council approved the appointment of Nick Palczynski as the 5th Ward council member.(City of Bettendorf)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - There will be a new face on the Bettendorf City Council.

During a special council meeting Tuesday, the council approved the appointment of Nick Palczynski as the 5th Ward council member.

Palczynski fills the vacancy left by Scott Webster, who was elected to the State Senate in November.

“I am humbled and honored to be selected as the next Council Member of the 5th Ward,” Palczynski said. “I have a lot to learn and I am eager to represent my constituents. The City of Bettendorf is a great place to raise a family and I look forward to making a meaningful contribution to the growth of our community.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, the council heard presentations from Palczynski and applicants Beth Aronson and Austin Blunk.

Palczynski was born and raised in Bettendorf and more than a year ago returned to the city with his wife and three children.

“During the past 4 years, I have built sales organizations for companies that are on the leading edge of technology - specifically focused on computer vision, machine learning, and artificial intelligence,” he told the council Tuesday. “My family and I have had the opportunity to live in many different communities, which has afforded me an opportunity to see how other communities operate. These unique experiences allow me to bring a new perspective to the City of Bettendorf while leveraging the skills I have developed in my personal and professional career.”

Palczynski will be sworn in during the city council’s committee of the whole meeting on Feb. 6.

“We really appreciate Beth, Austin, and Nick’s interest in this position,” Mayor Bob Gallagher said. “All three – as two business owners and somebody with experience in business, raising their families here and doing the work that they’ve done here – make them incredible contributors to the City.”

