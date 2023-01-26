Burlington man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Iowa.

According to court documents, Shawn Henry Lewis, 37, possessed over 380 grams of cocaine and 2,200 grams of marijuana with intent to distribute. Court documents also showed that Lewis has multiple prior felony convictions related to drug trafficking offenses.

Following Lewis’s prison term, he will have to serve seven years of supervised release.

