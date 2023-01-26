Burlington sex offender arrested in Iowa

Fort Madison, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man has been arrested in connection to reports of sexual abuse in an ongoing investigation from 2021.

Nicholas Ray Bell, 35-year-old resident of Burlington was charged with three counts of sexual abuse in the third degree, a Class C felony, three counts of enticing a minor, a Class D felony, and a charge of prostitution, a Class D felony, with police saying additional charges are pending.

On Wednesday detectives of the Fort Madison Police Department, with assistance from the US Department of Homeland Security Investigations, and the Burlington Police Department arrested Bell at his residence without incident.

According to police, Bell is alleged to have had an ongoing sexual relationship with a minor within the city limits of Fort Madison between September and October 2021. The recent return of conclusive digital and DNA forensic evidence from the Iowa DCI Criminalistics Laboratory allowed investigators the opportunity to proceed with arresting Bell.

The Fort Madison Police Department thanks the following agencies for their assistance with this investigation: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Cedar Rapids Police Department Criminal Investigations, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Burlington Police Department, Keokuk Police Department, And Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.

