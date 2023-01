DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys discusses her easy Chicken Enchilada with Morgan. She talks about how to make a delicious and quick Mexican inspired meal for your family. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes with viewers.

Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/

Instagram @iamchefkeys

Facebook: iamchefkeys

