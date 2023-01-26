Clinton man sentenced to federal prison in connection with 2022 shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition for his involvement in a January 2022 shooting in Davenport.

According to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, Timothy Eugene Angel, 39, fired multiple shots in a residential area at 13th and Washington streets early on Jan. 29.

Evidence showed that Angel was involved in an altercation inside the Thunderguard Club. Prosecutors say that during the incident, others who were involved in the incident were kicked out of the club and Angel retrieved a firearm and fired numerous rounds, striking one person.

Leonard Fisher, 32, of Davenport, was identified as another shooter involved.

Earlier this month, Fisher was convicted by a federal jury of possessing a firearm as a felon. He will be sentenced on May 31.

