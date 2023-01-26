CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport police and Scott County Sheriff’s Office

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Chaz Patty, 29 is wanted by Davenport police for theft and interference with official acts. He is also wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for sex offender registration violation and absence from custody.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Patty is 6-foot, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

