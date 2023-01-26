CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport police and Scott County Sheriff’s Office

Have you seen him?
Have you seen him?(Crime Stoppers Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Chaz Patty, 29 is wanted by Davenport police for theft and interference with official acts. He is also wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for sex offender registration violation and absence from custody.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Patty is 6-foot, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Russo, 19, is charged with first-degree theft, a class C felony.
Court records: Medical equipment, vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
One girl and one boy are in custody and have been referred to Juvenile Court Services following...
1 girl, 1 boy in custody after Moline police chase involving stolen vehicle
The restaurant thanks customers for supporting the business for 41 years as Cliff and Jan Tappa...
Tappa’s Steakhouse closing after 41 years of business
Adventureland Park
20-year-old worker dies in Adventureland accident
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Bettendorf woman charged with theft for false cancer fundraiser

Latest News

A Davenport man was sentenced Monday to 27 and a half years in federal prison for production of...
Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for child pornography and felon in possession of firearm
These three men collected the winnings from the stolen lottery tickets at businesses in...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help identifying 3 men who collected on stolen lottery tickets
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Rock Island police for firearm charges
Cora Lynn Reed, 18, was charged with serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony, and reckless...
Police: Muscatine woman hit 17-year-old with vehicle