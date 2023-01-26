CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help identifying 3 men who collected on stolen lottery tickets

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are asking the public to help identify three men they say collected winnings from stolen lottery tickets.

According to police, around 2 a.m. on Jan. 3 multiple scratch-off lottery tickets were taken from a convenience store in Davenport.

Three men collected the winnings from the stolen lottery tickets at businesses in Davenport, police said.

If you recognize any of them, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.