CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Rock Island police for firearm charges

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen her?

Daizahna Brazier, 20, is wanted by Rock Island police for for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Brazier is 5-foot-4, 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where she is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to her arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

