Davenport man sentenced to federal prison in 2021 shooting case

In August, a federal jury convicted Roylee Richardson Jr. 32, of being a felon in possession of...
In August, a federal jury convicted Roylee Richardson Jr. 32, of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of tampering with a witness in U.S. District Court, Davenport.(Scott County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in federal prison in connection with a shooting in 2021.

In August, a federal jury convicted Roylee Richardson Jr. 32, of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of tampering with a witness in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

Around 11 a.m. on February 7, 2021, Davenport officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Heatherton Drive in Davenport for a report of gunfire.

Officers located spent casings and two bullet fragments.

According to court records and evidence at trial, Richardson was identified as the shooter, and officers subsequently found him trying to scale off a second-story balcony.

Officers located a loaded pistol inside the apartment that Richardson ran from.

According to court records, Richardson repeatedly contacted the victim and attempted to tamper with the witness’s testimony.

This is the third time Richardson has been convicted for charges related to a shooting. In November 2008, he was convicted of willful injury resulting in bodily injury and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in Scott County.

In July 2016, Richardson was convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon with intent, possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, willful injury resulting in bodily injury, and going armed with intent.

On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 10 years on the firearm charge and 20 years on the witness tampering charges. A judge ordered that Richardson serve the sentences concurrently, or at the same time.

Once he completes his prison term, he will serve three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

