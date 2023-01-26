Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for child pornography and felon in possession of firearm

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Monday to 27 and a half years in federal prison for production of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Juan Dontae Shelton, 39 was found guilty of these charges following jury trials on August 8 and August 15, 2022, according to court documents and following his prison term, Shelton was ordered to serve a seven-year term of supervised release.

According to trial testimony, multiple witnesses identified Shelton’s vehicle as being involved in a June 1, 2021 hit-and-run accident in Davenport. One witness told law enforcement that Sheldon was arguing with passengers in the car when he got out and retrieved a rifle and body armor from the trunk. Shelton then got back into the vehicle and left the scene.

Officers say they soon found Shelton’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Officers found three firearms, one which was stolen, and methamphetamine and marijuana, all belonging to Shelton. Officers also say Shelton’s fingerprints were found on the rifle and on the magazine of one of the other firearms.

Upon further investigation, officers say Shelton was found to be in possession of multiple child pornography videos on his phone that included him recording himself with a minor engaging in sexual acts.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau investigated the case.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.