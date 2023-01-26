Jury convicts man in Galesburg shooting

Knox County State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin said the jury deliberated for an hour before convicting Brandon S. Wilson, 38, guilty of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon following a three-day trial.(Knox County State's Attorney's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Knox County jury on Wednesday found a man guilty in connection with a 2022 shooting in Galesburg.

Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin said the jury deliberated for an hour before convicting Brandon S. Wilson, 38, guilty of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon following a three-day trial.

A sentencing date was not immediately available.

“This case was magnificently tried by Assistant State’s Attorney Ashley Worby,” Karlin said in a media release. “The work done here is another example of the priority this office places on the prosecution of crimes of violence and gun crimes. In the months to come, we will be trying crimes of violence and gun crimes before Knox County juries and after obtaining guilty verdicts, seeking significant jail sentences.”

At 1:52 p.m. March 3, Galesburg officers responded to the 1400 block of North West Street and found a person with a gunshot wound to the torso.

The person was later transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

Police said information obtained at the time of the incident indicated that Wilson was a person of interest in the incident, according to police.

He was later located and arrested on several outstanding warrants, according to police.

