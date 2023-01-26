Lingering flurries and light snow this morning

Side roads will be slick this morning
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:20 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Flurries and light snow showers will wrap up this morning and most of what has fallen overnight has been less than an inch. Thus, main/treated surfaces are in good shape, but side streets are still quite slick.  Highs today will only be in the 20s with mostly cloudy skies.  Another round of snow is likely on Friday morning.  While amounts will be around an inch,  it will lead to slick commute as well as breezy conditions.  Highs will run into the 30s in the morning and the 20s in the afternoon.  Yet another round of snow is likely on Saturday with 1″-3″ possible along and north of I-80.  There is still time for the track of the system to change, but it will bring in arctic air behind it for all of next week.

TODAY: AM Flurries. High: 24º. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Breezy.  Low: 17º Winds: SW 10-20.

TOMORROW: AM Snow and breezy. High: 36º.

