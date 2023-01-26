Man arrested in connection to apartment building fire on 53rd Street in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man has been arrested in connection to a Wednesday mid-morning fire at Timber Knoll Apartments that displaced dozens and sent two to the hospital, according to media releases from the Moline Police Department and Moline Fire Department.

Frederick J. McKenzie, 36 was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated arson, a Class X felony and residential arson, a Class 1 felony in connection to the Timber Knoll Apartments fire and is being held on $100,000 bond in the Scott County, Iowa jail awaiting extradition to Rock Island County, according to a media release from Moline Police Department.

Following the fire, the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Moline Fire Bureau of Investigations began to conduct an investigation into the cause and origin of the fire.

Witnesses say they saw an individual inside the apartment complex with what appeared to be a gas can moments before the fire.

Investigators say they began conducting interviews and gathering evidence which led investigators to Davenport, where they located McKenzie in the 2200 block of Telegraph Avenue.

According to the media release, McKenzie is a former resident of the Timber Knoll apartment complex.

The Moline Police Department was assisted by the Davenport Police Department and Iowa State Patrol.

Police say the cooperation of people helping people during the fire saved lives and contributed to a quick resolution to this criminal activity. “Although this was a scary situation, the community worked together and did whatever they could to help,” stated the media release.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 309-797-0401. Fire Marshal Mitch Cunningham can be reached at 309-524-2250.

