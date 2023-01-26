Mostly cloudy Thursday ahead of light snow Friday

Temperatures will be a little warmer
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After a few flurries this morning, a mostly cloudy sky is expected today. A few hours of sunshine are possible this afternoon. Highs today will only be in the 20s with mostly cloudy skies. Another round of snow is likely on Friday morning. While amounts will be around an inch, it will lead to slick commute as well as breezy conditions. Highs will run into the 30s in the morning and the 20s in the afternoon. Yet another round of snow is likely on Saturday with 1″-3″ near the Quad Cities to the Highway 30 corridor, with higher amounts north of that. There is still time for the track of the system to change, but it will bring in arctic air behind it for all of next week.

TODAY: AM Flurries. High: 24º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Breezy. Low: 15º Winds: SW 10-20.

TOMORROW: AM Snow and breezy. High: 37º.

