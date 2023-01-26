Playing catch-up: Seasonal snowfall deficit continues in the QCA

Seasonal Snowfall
Seasonal Snowfall(KWQC)
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The latest round of snow dropped 1-4″ across eastern Iowa and western Illinois, which was not much to put a dent in the snow deficit in the Quad Cities and surrounding areas.

So far this season, snowfall totals have ranged to just above 6″ in southern portions of the TV6 viewing area, to more than a foot north.

In the Quad Cities at the airport in Moline, 10.3″ of snow had fallen through Jan. 26. The normal amount of snow to fall through that point in time is 19.9″, leaving the deficit at 6.9″.

January is typically the snowiest month of the season with an average monthly snowfall of 10.8″.

Despite the lack of snow this season, there has been plenty of rain. Drought conditions are confined to southeastern Iowa, with no drought conditions in the QC metro.

Click here for the latest First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Russo, 19, is charged with first-degree theft, a class C felony.
Court records: Medical equipment, vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
One girl and one boy are in custody and have been referred to Juvenile Court Services following...
1 girl, 1 boy in custody after Moline police chase involving stolen vehicle
The restaurant thanks customers for supporting the business for 41 years as Cliff and Jan Tappa...
Tappa’s Steakhouse closing after 41 years of business
Adventureland Park
20-year-old worker dies in Adventureland accident
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Bettendorf woman charged with theft for false cancer fundraiser

Latest News

Three Davenport Firefighters received recognition for their fearless and heroic work at...
3 Davenport Firefighters honored with Medal Of Valor
First Alert Forecast: More snow Friday and Saturday
Three Davenport Firefighters received recognition for their fearless and heroic work at...
3 Davenport Firefighters honored with Medal Of Valor
During a special council meeting Tuesday, the council approved the appointment of Nick...
Bettendorf City Council appoints new member to fill vacancy