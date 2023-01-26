Playing catch-up: Seasonal snowfall deficit continues in the QCA

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The latest round of snow dropped 1-4″ across eastern Iowa and western Illinois, which was not much to put a dent in the snow deficit in the Quad Cities and surrounding areas.

So far this season, snowfall totals have ranged to just above 6″ in southern portions of the TV6 viewing area, to more than a foot north.

In the Quad Cities at the airport in Moline, 10.3″ of snow had fallen through Jan. 26. The normal amount of snow to fall through that point in time is 19.9″, leaving the deficit at 6.9″.

January is typically the snowiest month of the season with an average monthly snowfall of 10.8″.

Despite the lack of snow this season, there has been plenty of rain. Drought conditions are confined to southeastern Iowa, with no drought conditions in the QC metro.

