Police: Man arrested after domestic dispute, shots fired in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - According to the Rock Island Police Department, one person was arrested following a domestic dispute and shots fired incident.

In a press release, police said that on Wednesday at around 2:35 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of 30th Street regarding a domestic dispute.

On the way, officers learned the suspect had a handgun and had run from the area. Shortly after, a person reported around four shots had been fired.

According to police, a house on the 600 block of 28th street was hit by gunfire.

As officers searched the area, police say they found the suspect, Jaiden H. Carver, 18, and began chasing after him. Police say before he was taken into custody, he discarded a handgun. The loaded 9mm handgun was recovered.

Police say no one was hurt in the shooting, but there were minor injuries due to the domestic dispute.

Carver is charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons, Domestic Battery, and Resisting Arrest.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.