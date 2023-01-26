Police: Muscatine woman hit 17-year-old with vehicle

Cora Lynn Reed, 18, was charged with serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony, and reckless...
Cora Lynn Reed, 18, was charged with serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.(Muscatine Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine woman was charged after police say she hit a 17-year-old with her vehicle.

Cora Lynn Reed, 18, was charged with serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

Muscatine police responded on Jan. 13, to reports of a collision where a 17-year-old girl had been hit by a car in the 300 Block of Broadway Street, according to a media release.

Police found the collision to be part of a larger disturbance with two groups of girls coming together for a mutual fight. Police said Reed voluntarily arrived with a passenger in the 300 block of Broadway Street, for the fight.

According to police, while Reed tried to leave the area she hit a 17-year-old girl who was also apart of the disturbance.

The 17-year-old was run over by the front tire of Reed’s vehicle, police said. Reed then reversed ran over her a second time. Reed then left the scene with the passenger.

In October, Reed was arrested on a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. Her bench trial on the charge is scheduled for Friday, Muscatine County court records show.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in the case, officers were dispatched early on Oct. 16 to the Pearl City Station for a disturbance.

Officers learned several people - including Reed - were gathered together for a fight. According to the affidavit, two girls were fighting and Reed pepper-sprayed one of them.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Russo, 19, is charged with first-degree theft, a class C felony.
Court records: Medical equipment, vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
One girl and one boy are in custody and have been referred to Juvenile Court Services following...
1 girl, 1 boy in custody after Moline police chase involving stolen vehicle
The restaurant thanks customers for supporting the business for 41 years as Cliff and Jan Tappa...
Tappa’s Steakhouse closing after 41 years of business
Adventureland Park
20-year-old worker dies in Adventureland accident
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Bettendorf woman charged with theft for false cancer fundraiser

Latest News

A Davenport man was sentenced Monday to 27 and a half years in federal prison for production of...
Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for child pornography and felon in possession of firearm
These three men collected the winnings from the stolen lottery tickets at businesses in...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help identifying 3 men who collected on stolen lottery tickets
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Rock Island police for firearm charges
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport police and Scott County Sheriff’s Office