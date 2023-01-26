Police: Muscatine woman hit 17-year-old with vehicle

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine woman was charged after police say she hit a 17-year-old with her vehicle.

Cora Lynn Reed, 18, was charged with serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

Muscatine police responded on Jan. 13, to reports of a collision where a 17-year-old girl had been hit by a car in the 300 Block of Broadway Street, according to a media release.

Police found the collision to be part of a larger disturbance with two groups of girls coming together for a mutual fight. Police said Reed voluntarily arrived with a passenger in the 300 block of Broadway Street, for the fight.

According to police, while Reed tried to leave the area she hit a 17-year-old girl who was also apart of the disturbance.

The 17-year-old was run over by the front tire of Reed’s vehicle, police said. Reed then reversed ran over her a second time. Reed then left the scene with the passenger.

In October, Reed was arrested on a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. Her bench trial on the charge is scheduled for Friday, Muscatine County court records show.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in the case, officers were dispatched early on Oct. 16 to the Pearl City Station for a disturbance.

Officers learned several people - including Reed - were gathered together for a fight. According to the affidavit, two girls were fighting and Reed pepper-sprayed one of them.

