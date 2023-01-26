Teacher killed by school bus in parking lot accident, district says

Jefferson County Schools identified the teacher as Mark Ridgeway, who was a staff member at Mortimer Jordan High School for nearly 30 years. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A teacher at an Alabama high school was killed when he was ran over by a school bus in the parking lot, according to the district.

Jefferson County Schools identified the teacher as 58-year-old Mark Ridgeway, who was a staff member at Mortimer Jordan High School for nearly 30 years.

Ridgeway was both a history teacher and a bus driver at the high school.

Police said the tragic accident happened at the high school at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to investigators, Ridgeway was performing standard checks of the bus before beginning his morning route. The unoccupied bus began to roll and struck him.

Classes and all activities were canceled for the day. School resumed on Thursday, and grief counselors were available to students and staff.

Craig Kanaday, principal of Mortimer Jordan High School, said in a statement that Ridgeway was a graduate of the high school and was also married to another teacher there. The couple also has children.

“The number of lives he touched on a daily basis is immeasurable and he will be deeply missed,” Kanaday said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Traffic Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Russo, 19, is charged with first-degree theft, a class C felony.
Court records: Medical equipment, vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
One girl and one boy are in custody and have been referred to Juvenile Court Services following...
1 girl, 1 boy in custody after Moline police chase involving stolen vehicle
The restaurant thanks customers for supporting the business for 41 years as Cliff and Jan Tappa...
Tappa’s Steakhouse closing after 41 years of business
Adventureland Park
20-year-old worker dies in Adventureland accident
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Bettendorf woman charged with theft for false cancer fundraiser

Latest News

A Davenport man was sentenced Monday to 27 and a half years in federal prison for production of...
Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for child pornography and felon in possession of firearm
FILE - A man walks past boxes that were moved out of the Eisenhower Executive Office building,...
Past US presidents, VPs asked to recheck for classified docs
Chipotle is looking to hire 15,000 people in North America ahead of the busy spring season.
Chipotle looks to hire 15,000 amid continuing labor shortage
Authorities say a Pennsylvania police chief has been charged with federal drug crimes and...
Police chief arrested on drug charges involving distribution of cocaine, meth
Alex Murdaugh, 54, is standing trial on two counts of murder. Investigators said his...
1st officer: Alex Murdaugh didn’t cry over dead wife and son