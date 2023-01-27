1 killed in Davenport crash Thursday

The Davenport Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person death Thursday night.(Pexels)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Thursday night.

Around 11:32 p.m., Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded to the 1300 block of Cedar Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was northbound on Cedar Street at a high rate of speed, failed to negotiate the corner, left the roadway, and hit a tree.

The 44-year-old driver and only occupant of the vehicle died from their injuries.

No other information was released Friday.

