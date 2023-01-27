Aledo Police Department expands with immediate openings for officers in 2023

ALEDO, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Aledo is expanding its police department and looking to hire additional officers in 2023.

City officials say the announcement of additional officer openings was made last last year, however applications will remain open until all expected positions are filled.

“Aledo is a great place to live and work and our city’s police department is a major contributor to that,” said Aledo City Clerk Jarod Dale. “Maintaining the quality of life we’re known for here is important to us and this couldn’t be done without the help of our police officers. The departments competitive salary and benefits reflect our commitment to ensure we are attracting talented officers and providing a safe community.”

The Aledo Police Department provides a wide variety of programs and services to the community, stated a media release from the city. Keeping crime low and eliminating safety hazards are just a small portion of the duties of an officer in Aledo, and enhancing the experiences of all who live in and visit Aledo is a top priority.

According to the media release, applicants will need to successfully complete a physical agility test, a comprehensive written test, psychological screening and a medical examination.

Officers hired into full-time employment receive a complete and generous benefits package, including paid vacation, holidays, personal days, individual and family health insurance and pension, according to city officials.

City officials say anyone who is interested in applying to become an officer can get an application from the Aledo Police Department, 200 Northeast Second Street, at Aledo City Hall, 120 North College Avenue, or by calling the police department at 309-582-2332.

To learn more about Aledo visit https://www.aledoil.gov/.

