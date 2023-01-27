Aledo Police Department expands with immediate openings for officers in 2023

The City of Aledo is expanding its police department and looking to hire additional officers in...
The City of Aledo is expanding its police department and looking to hire additional officers in 2023.(Michelle Gordon / DVIDS)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEDO, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Aledo is expanding its police department and looking to hire additional officers in 2023.

City officials say the announcement of additional officer openings was made last last year, however applications will remain open until all expected positions are filled.

“Aledo is a great place to live and work and our city’s police department is a major contributor to that,” said Aledo City Clerk Jarod Dale. “Maintaining the quality of life we’re known for here is important to us and this couldn’t be done without the help of our police officers. The departments competitive salary and benefits reflect our commitment to ensure we are attracting talented officers and providing a safe community.”

The Aledo Police Department provides a wide variety of programs and services to the community, stated a media release from the city. Keeping crime low and eliminating safety hazards are just a small portion of the duties of an officer in Aledo, and enhancing the experiences of all who live in and visit Aledo is a top priority.

According to the media release, applicants will need to successfully complete a physical agility test, a comprehensive written test, psychological screening and a medical examination.

Officers hired into full-time employment receive a complete and generous benefits package, including paid vacation, holidays, personal days, individual and family health insurance and pension, according to city officials.

City officials say anyone who is interested in applying to become an officer can get an application from the Aledo Police Department, 200 Northeast Second Street, at Aledo City Hall, 120 North College Avenue, or by calling the police department at 309-582-2332.

To learn more about Aledo visit https://www.aledoil.gov/.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Russo, 19, is charged with first-degree theft, a class C felony.
Court records: Medical equipment, vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
The restaurant thanks customers for supporting the business for 41 years as Cliff and Jan Tappa...
Tappa’s Steakhouse closing after 41 years of business
One girl and one boy are in custody and have been referred to Juvenile Court Services following...
1 girl, 1 boy in custody after Moline police chase involving stolen vehicle
Adventureland Park
20-year-old worker dies in Adventureland accident
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Bettendorf woman charged with theft for false cancer fundraiser

Latest News

First Alert Day Saturday
First Alert Day for accumulating snow in effect Saturday 1/28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
First Alert Forecast - Temperatures rising overnight keeping Friday's snow slushy!
Crews respond to Rock Island fire, Thursday night
Crews respond to Rock Island fire Thursday evening.
Crews respond to Rock Island structure fire near 14 Street