Annual Hand in Hand Chili Cook-Off benefit to be held Feb. 4

Join in on all the delicious fun from 3-6 p.m. at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The 14th annual Hand in Hand Chili Cook-Off to raise funds for Hand in Hand’s inclusive programs is set for Saturday, Feb. 4 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Fair Center at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Locust Street, Davenport

.Ashley Hicks, Hand in Hand Director of Development and Events, and ‘The Dirty Shirley’ ????? discuss this year’s competitive event which will feature chili from over 15 local teams including old favorites as well as a few newcomers. Attendees can vote for their favorites while enjoying a silent auction, raffles, a kid’s zone, a wine and beer pull, and more.

Tickets are $15 per person, $5 for children 5-12 years of age, and children 4 years and under free. Tickets are available at the door or can be purchased at Hand in Hand’s website at www.handinhandqc.org/chili-cook-off.

This annual fundraiser benefits Hand in Hand’s inclusive programs and empowers children and adults of all abilities to learn and grow while supporting families.

To learn more about the Chili Cook-Off and Hand in Hand visit www.handinhandqc.org/chili-cook-off.

