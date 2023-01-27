Crews respond to Rock Island structure fire near 14 Street

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - TV6 is on the scene of a structure fire in Rock Island, that officials say started in the early evening hours, Thursday night.

According to a Rock Island Fire Department Commanding Firefighter the call came in around 4:40 p.m. for reports of a house fire at 14 1/2 Street and 12 Avenue.

Officials say no injuries were reported and that everyone got out of the house safely with Rock island Fire Department and Rock Island Ambulance responding.

TV6 on scene says 14 1/2 is currently blocked off from 10 Avenue to 12 Avenue.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

