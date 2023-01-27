Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for felon in possession of firearm

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon.

According to court documents and evidence Derik Ashley Otero, 35, was found by Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in June 2020 in possession of a stolen Smith & Wesson nine-millimeter handgun with an extended magazine after responding to a report of a wanted person in possession of a firearm in an Oxford home.

Officers found Otero, a convicted felon in that home in possession of the handgun, according to court documents. Otero attempted to conceal the firearm in the air vent of the bathroom.

Following Otero’s prison term, he will serve a three-year term of supervised release.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

