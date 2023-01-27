Davenport man sentenced to prison on sex trafficking, drug charges

gavel generic
gavel generic(WILX)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday sentenced to 235 months; or 19 years and seven months; in federal prison for sex trafficking of a minor and distribution of marijuana to a person under the age of 21.

Keith Deshon Euring, Sr., 54, was also ordered to serve a five-year term of supervised release following the prison term, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Iowa.

Euring was found guilty after a jury trial in September 2022, according to court records.

According to trial testimony, on Nov. 6, 2018, a missing persons report was filed at the Bettendorf Police Department for a minor.

Court records show Euring had taken the minor to Chicago, Illinois for the purposes of sex trafficking the minor on multiple weekends in October and November 2018.

While in Chicago, Euring supplied marijuana and other drugs to the minor while engaging in commercial sex acts, according to court records.

