First Alert Day for accumulating snow in effect Saturday 1/28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Higher accumulations farther north of I-80. Up to 5 inches, or more, possible toward Highway 20
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Saturday a vigorous snow system will move through the Midwest and there will be a chance for accumulating snow across, at least parts of, the TV6 viewing area.

Saturday snow band
Saturday snow band(em)

The First Alert Day will be in effect from 7 a.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. Saturday.

First Alert Day Saturday
First Alert Day Saturday(em)

There is still a little model disagreement about exactly where any heavier snow will set up but it looks like the band it self will mainly affect areas along and north of I-80. This is where 1 to 3 inches of snow will be possible. These totals could be seen all the way up to Highway 30. To the south of I-80 there will be a sharp cut-off to the snow and some areas south of a line from southern Louisa (IA) to northern Knox (IL) counties could end up seeing very little snow if any at all. However, north of Highway 30 up to Highway 20 there is the potential for 3 to as much as 5 or 6 inches of snow.

Possible Accumulations
Possible Accumulations(em)

These amounts aren’t in stone, as any shift in the final track could move these bands of particular accumulation north of south. Stay tuned to the latest forecast updates on KWQC TV, download the QC Weather App, or stay with us on-line for the latest updates!

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

