Gain new knowledge in the new year at CommUniversity

A variety of course offerings are available at Black Hawk on all four Sundays in February
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -If the new year has you wanting to beat the winter blues while expanding your mind (in a pressure-free academic setting without testing or a grading system), Black Hawk College may have exactly what you need.

Brian Alm, the instructor for the Egyptology course, invites viewers to sign up for classes offered in the 2023 CommUniversity series. Since 1979, thousands of students 18 and older have participated in this annual program.

CommUniversity is a series of Sunday afternoon seminars that are taught by local experts in arts/humanities, personal enrichment, regional studies and theology/spirituality.

Most CommUniversity classes will be offered in-person at the Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Avenue in Moline, with three classes offered virtually. The cost is $40. Participants can choose one class that will meet every Sunday between Feb. 5-26 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Class choices include:

  • Ancient Egypt’s New Kingdom
  • American Sign Language
  • Paper Crafting
  • Basic Spanish
  • Can Creativity Save the World?
  • Exploring the Gifts of Celtic Spirituality
  • George Davenport and the Founding of the Quad Cities
  • Gothic Cathedrals in France
  • Navigating the Digital World
  • Portrayal of Men/Women in Film Westerns

For more information and a full list of classes, visit the website at https://www.bhc.edu/program/cu/ or call (309) 796-8223.

