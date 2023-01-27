Goodwill of the Heartland moves mission services office to NorthPark, opens new Helms Career Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Goodwill of the Heartland hosted a grand opening for its Davenport Career and Support Services facilities at NorthPark Mall on Thursday. The event was open to the public and included tours and a ribbon cutting.

Sarah Axelson, Assistant Program Director at Goodwill of the Heartland, talks about the relocation and various services offered including those that assist in workforce development, Veterans Services, Day Habilitation and a multitude of employment and training services.

The new location additionally includes a Helms Career Center offering beginning, intermediate and advanced computer skills training, cover letter and resume writing, interview preparation, job search assistance and career enhancement workshops. All services are free of charge to the community.

The move was long desired in an effort to secure a location more accessible by public transit.

For more information, visit the Goodwill of the Heartland website at https://www.goodwillheartland.org/ or call 563-484-3732.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.