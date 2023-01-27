Goodwill of the Heartland moves QC mission services offices to NorthPark Mall

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Goodwill of the Heartland hosted a grand opening for its Davenport Career and Support Services facilities at NorthPark Mall Thursday.

These workforce services include, Veterans Services, Day Habilitation and a multitude of employment and training services, according to a news release. In addition, this new location includes a Helms Career Center offering beginning, intermediate, and advanced computer skills training, cover letter and resume writing, interview preparation, job search assistance, and career enhancement workshops.

“Our new Career and Support Services at NorthPark Mall is not only more accessible for existing participants who rely on city busing but provides an opportunity for engagement with members of the community who may not be aware of all we offer,” Vice President of Mission Services Carmen Heck said. “A store front location increases visibility of the great services we provide, which include digital skills training, career planning, job placement and industry-based credentials.”

All services are free of charge to the community and will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

