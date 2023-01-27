Goodwill of the Heartland moves QC mission services offices to NorthPark Mall

Goodwill of the Heartland opening in Northpark Mall.
Goodwill of the Heartland opening in Northpark Mall.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Goodwill of the Heartland hosted a grand opening for its Davenport Career and Support Services facilities at NorthPark Mall Thursday.

These workforce services include, Veterans Services, Day Habilitation and a multitude of employment and training services, according to a news release. In addition, this new location includes a Helms Career Center offering beginning, intermediate, and advanced computer skills training, cover letter and resume writing, interview preparation, job search assistance, and career enhancement workshops.

“Our new Career and Support Services at NorthPark Mall is not only more accessible for existing participants who rely on city busing but provides an opportunity for engagement with members of the community who may not be aware of all we offer,” Vice President of Mission Services Carmen Heck said. “A store front location increases visibility of the great services we provide, which include digital skills training, career planning, job placement and industry-based credentials.”

All services are free of charge to the community and will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Russo, 19, is charged with first-degree theft, a class C felony.
Court records: Medical equipment, vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee
Cora Lynn Reed, 18, was charged with serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony, and reckless...
Police: Muscatine woman hit 17-year-old with vehicle
The restaurant thanks customers for supporting the business for 41 years as Cliff and Jan Tappa...
Tappa’s Steakhouse closing after 41 years of business

Latest News

First Alert Day Saturday
First Alert Day for accumulating snow in effect Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
First Alert Day in effect Saturday for accumulating snow, especially north of I-80
Former Davenport City Council member selected to fill county board vacancy
1 killed in Davenport crash Thursday