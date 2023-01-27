Klingner honors Davenport engineer

Klingner & Associates, P.C. (Klingner) dedicated the conference room of its Davenport Regional Office on January 25 in honor of local engineer David Meyer, PE, PLS.(Klingner & Associates, P.C.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Klingner & Associates, P.C. is keeping the memory of one well-known Quad Cities engineer alive.

Klingner dedicated its Davenport Regional Office conference room on Wednesday to engineer David Meyer, PE, PLS who company officials say began his engineering career in 1969 and co-founded the Davenport-based civil engineering firm Verbeke-Meyer Consulting Engineers (Verbeke-Meyer) in 1976.

For 46 years, Meyer’s business provided residential development, street, wastewater, water supply, and surveying services in the Quad Cities area, according to a media release from Klingner.

In 2020, Verbeke-Meyer merged with Klingner, where Meyer continued to work as the Davenport Regional Manager until his passing in Aug. 2022, stated the media release. Meyer was 75-years-old.

“Klingner was a very big support to Dave,” said Pam Meyer, David Meyer’s wife. “They knew they had something good with him. Dave knew his engineering, and he built Verbeke-Meyer to what it was. He was a caring person who loved his job and his business. It was a joy for him to go to work every day. Our family is proud to see his memory kept alive.”

Klingner officials say in addition to a plaque naming the conference room, a framed photo of Meyer and a canvas print of a plat within Century Heights Subdivision, designed by Meyer, was unveiled at Wednesday’s celebration.

“Dave’s friendship and strong relationship with his clients and community is his legacy,” said Klingner President Mike Klingner, PE. “He was a support for his many clients over the years. We are all thankful for his contributions to the region and the profession.”

Family, friends, clients and professional partners attended the event, which included speeches from Klingner President Mike Klingner, PE, Vice President Bryan Bross, PE, RG, and Davenport Regional Manager Luke Miller, PLS, according to the media release.

