Moline Fire Department recognizes off-duty engineer’s response to 53rd Street fire

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Fire Department recognized the quick actions of one off-duty engineer who responded to a 16-unit apartment complex fire that took place earlier this week.

Friday, Moline Fire Department Fire Chief Regenwether recognized Engineer Michael Herrick for his quick actions and response, while off-duty to the fire at Timber Knoll Apartments, 5745 53 Street, on Wednesday.

Moline Fire Department’s Facebook page stated in a post:

“Thankfully, Engineer Herrick, a 16-year-veteran of [Moline Fire Department] was nearby and noticed smoke and immediately began rescuing residents from their second-floor balconies, utilizing the roofs of squad cars and ladders with assistance from an off-duty East-Moline Fire Department Firefighter and Moline Police Department. Well done, Engineer Herrick and all others involved!”

Wednesday morning the Moline Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at Timber Knoll Apartments, 3745 53 Street (Moline Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.