Moline’s Sugar A La Mode also hosts special events, classes

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Sugar A La Mode is a custom bakery that has been open for seven years at 1603 5th Avenue, Moline.

Rebecca Mabis, owner of Sugar A La Mode, discusses her businesses including the custom cookies and desserts that she can create for any and every occasion. The shop is open Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mabis also hosts special events where customers can participate and learn how to bake and create delicious sweet treats, the monthly Painting & Pastries, and Desserts After Dark.

One such event is the Kids’ No-Bake Super Bowl Snack class on Saturday, Jan. 28. It’s priced at $15 per child. Link to register is HERE.

There will also be a “Be My Galentine” combined event on Friday, Feb. 10 from 6 to 10 p.m. It’s a combination of Painting and Pastries and Desserts After Dark to provide a one-of-a-kind girls night out. Registration pricing varies from $25-$75 (depending on the package of interest). See more at the Facebook event page at HERE.

