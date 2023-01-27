Police: Man arrested after holding ex-girlfriend captive

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was arrested Friday after police say he held his ex-girlfriend captive in her apartment and hit her with a loaded gun.

Marshawn S. Pitts, 29, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, a class 2 felony; unlawful restraint, a class 3 felony; aggravated battery, a class 3 felony; domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor; aggravated assault, a class A misdemeanor; interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, a class A misdemeanor; and criminal damage to property, a class A misdemeanor.

The East Moline Police Department responded around 4:39 a.m. Friday to a call from a woman, who said her ex-boyfriend, Pitts, hit her with a loaded handgun and held her captive in her apartment, according to a media release. The woman was able to leave the apartment after Pitts was asleep, and contacted officers.

According to police, officers responded to the 1000 block of 51st Avenue, East Moline, and set up a perimeter while also evacuating the surrounding apartments for the safety of the residents.

Police obtained a search warrant for the apartment from the Rock Island County States Attorney’s Office and were able to arrest Pitts, according to officers. Police found a loaded handgun in the apartment.

The woman had minor injuries, according to police. There is no further threat to the public.

Pitts is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. The Moline Police Department, Rock Island County States Attorney’s Office, and Moline-East Moline Crisis Containment Unit assisted in this incident.

Police ask anyone with any further information to contact the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555, Crime stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

