Quad City area restaurants featured by Yelp

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport restaurant represents Iowa in top restaurants on Yelp.

Cafe D’Marie and baked are two locations selected by Yelp as top restaurants to dine at.

“It’s gratitude that came to our mind immediately because without the reviews without the people, we could make a great menu, but without them we are nothing,” DeAnna Walter, co-owner of Cafe D’Marie, said.

Part of the Hamburg District in Davenport, Cafe D’Marie opened in 2009. Originally planned to be a chiropractic office, the co-owners Rick Kimmel and Walter took a chance and changed course.

“It was just on a whim,” Walter said. “We have other careers, but this is something we wanted to go off the beaten path and try something different and do something we both dreamed of.”

For the two owners their dream had a breakthrough when Yelp placed their restaurant 36 out of 100 possible locations. They attribute much of their success to their customers, and that without their continuous support they wouldn’t have made it this far.

Also getting recognition for their business is baked, a pizza parlor located in Galesburg, Illinois. When ranked with other pizza restaurants, Yelp placed baked 40 out of 100 locations in the United States.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.