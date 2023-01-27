Quad City area restaurants featured by Yelp

Cafe D’Marie and baked are two locations selected by Yelp as top restaurants to dine at.
By Lindsey Voss
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport restaurant represents Iowa in top restaurants on Yelp.

Cafe D’Marie and baked are two locations selected by Yelp as top restaurants to dine at.

“It’s gratitude that came to our mind immediately because without the reviews without the people, we could make a great menu, but without them we are nothing,” DeAnna Walter, co-owner of Cafe D’Marie, said.

Part of the Hamburg District in Davenport, Cafe D’Marie opened in 2009. Originally planned to be a chiropractic office, the co-owners Rick Kimmel and Walter took a chance and changed course.

“It was just on a whim,” Walter said. “We have other careers, but this is something we wanted to go off the beaten path and try something different and do something we both dreamed of.”

For the two owners their dream had a breakthrough when Yelp placed their restaurant 36 out of 100 possible locations. They attribute much of their success to their customers, and that without their continuous support they wouldn’t have made it this far.

Also getting recognition for their business is baked, a pizza parlor located in Galesburg, Illinois. When ranked with other pizza restaurants, Yelp placed baked 40 out of 100 locations in the United States.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Russo, 19, is charged with first-degree theft, a class C felony.
Court records: Medical equipment, vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Cora Lynn Reed, 18, was charged with serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony, and reckless...
Police: Muscatine woman hit 17-year-old with vehicle
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee
The restaurant thanks customers for supporting the business for 41 years as Cliff and Jan Tappa...
Tappa’s Steakhouse closing after 41 years of business

Latest News

Cafe D’Marie and baked are two locations selected by Yelp as top restaurants to dine at.
Local restaurants featured by Yelp
Fire Chief Regenwether recognized Engineer Michael Herrick for his quick actions while off-duty...
Moline Fire Department recognizes off-duty engineer’s response to 53rd Street fire
Putnam's new Space Gallery exhibit on meteorites
Putnam's new Space Gallery exhibit Part 2
Hand In Hand Chili Cook-Off
Annual Hand in Hand Chili Cook-Off benefit to be held Feb. 4