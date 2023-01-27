Select Specialty Hospital moves to Genesis Medical Center

Patients will begin moving into the new location next week.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Select Specialty Hospital - Quad Cities, a 35-bed critical illness recovery hospital moved to the third floor of the Genesis Medical Center - Davenport. A hospital-in-a-hospital.

Select is a critical illness recovery hospital that cares for patients with specialized needs including those with cardiac conditions, neurological conditions, infectious diseases, pulmonary/ventilator liberation, renal disorders, wound care, brain injuries, and medically complex care, according to select medical.

Select Specialty Hospital - Quad Cities has played a key role in the pandemic by decompressing ICUs by admitting and caring for recovering COVID patients.

