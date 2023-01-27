Select Specialty Hospital moves to Genesis Medical Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Select Specialty Hospital - Quad Cities, a 35-bed critical illness recovery hospital moved to the third floor of the Genesis Medical Center - Davenport. A hospital-in-a-hospital.

Select is a critical illness recovery hospital that cares for patients with specialized needs including those with cardiac conditions, neurological conditions, infectious diseases, pulmonary/ventilator liberation, renal disorders, wound care, brain injuries, and medically complex care, according to select medical.

Select Specialty Hospital - Quad Cities has played a key role in the pandemic by decompressing ICUs by admitting and caring for recovering COVID patients.

Patients will begin moving into the new location next week.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.